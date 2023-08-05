Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Robert W. Baird

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $8.52 on Friday, hitting $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,071,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,503. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $116.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 14.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,605,000 after purchasing an additional 53,974 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 26.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 51,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 104.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.