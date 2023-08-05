Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

