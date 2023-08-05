Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Prices IPO at $5.00-$6.00 Per Share (FMST)

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (FMST) is planning to raise $8 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, August 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,500,000 shares at a price of $5.00-$6.00 per share.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. has a market-cap of $30 million.

ThinkEquity served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is a NASDAQ uplisting from the OTCQB Market. The stock also trades on the CSE.) Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. is an exploration stage lithium mining company. (Incorporated in British Columbia) We are an exploration stage lithium mining company with properties located in Manitoba, Canada. We control exploration stage lithium properties in the Snow Lake region of Manitoba encompassing over 43,000 acres (17,500 hectares) consisting of 78 mineral claims, which are referred to herein as the Zoro Property, the Jean Lake Property, the Grass River Property, the Peg North Property, and the Jol Property. We collectively refer to our Zoro, Jean Lake, Grass River and Peg North Properties, which we consider to be our material properties, as our Lithium Lane Properties; we consider the Jol Property and our Winston Property to be non-core properties. We seek to become one of the first North American companies to produce high quality SC6 that could be used to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide (â€śLiOHâ€ť). LiOH is a strategic battery mineral mainly used as a component in the production of lithium-ion (â€śLi-ionâ€ť) batteries. Li-ion batteries power the daily use of consumer electronics, enable electrification of the transportation sector, and provide stationary grid storage, which is critical to meeting the needs of the electric vehicle industry. Our primary focus is conducting discovery exploration for lithium at our Lithium Lane Properties. We are strategically located to supply the United States (â€śU.S.â€ť) â€śAuto Alley,â€ť from Michigan to the southern U.S., and the European battery market via our nearby access to the Hudson Bay Railway and the Port of Churchill. With access to renewable hydroelectric energy produced in Manitoba, we believe we have the potential to be a supplier in North American mined lithium with the benefit of hydroelectric power, substantially all of which is produced from sustainable, local sources. **Note: Revenue and net income figures are in U.S. dollars for the year that ended March 31, 2023. **Note: “On July 5, 2023, we effected the Share Consolidation of our issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of 1-for-50.Â Following the Share Consolidation, each 50 of our issued and outstanding common shares were automatically converted into one issued and outstanding post-consolidation common share, without any change in par value per share. Each fractional common share remaining after consolidation that is less than 1/2 of a common share shall be cancelled and each fractional common share that is at least 1/2 of a common share shall be rounded up to one whole common share. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional common shares which are cancelled. The Share Consolidation did not affect the number of shares of authorized stock. Our common shares began trading on an adjusted basis giving effect to the Share Consolidation on July 5, 2023. “The purpose of the Share Consolidation was to allow us to meet the stock price threshold of the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market. “Except for our historical financial statements, all option, share, and per share information in this prospectus gives effect to the Share Consolidation.“ (Note: Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. plans to uplist its stock on the NASDAQ from the OTCQB market. In connection with the proposed NASDAQ uplisting, the company plans a public offering of 1.45 million shares (1,454,545 shares) at a price range of $5.00 to $6.00 to raise $8.0 million.) “.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. was founded in 2005 and has 2 employees. The company is located at 2500-700 West Georgia Street Vancouver, British Columbia V7Y 1B3 Canada (604) 330-8067 and can be reached via phone at (604) 330-8067 or on the web at https://www.foremostlithium.com/.

