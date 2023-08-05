Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.74.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $18.99 on Friday, reaching $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 32,831,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 335.34% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

