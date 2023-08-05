Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.74.

Shares of FTNT traded down $18.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.77. The company had a trading volume of 32,831,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 335.34% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

