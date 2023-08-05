Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.49-$1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.49-1.53 EPS.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $18.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. 32,831,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,303. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 335.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Fortinet

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.74.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

