Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.51. 535,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,998. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.86. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $400.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.33.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fox Factory by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after buying an additional 43,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,516,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,155,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

