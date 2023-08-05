Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.00 million-$410.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.04 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$5.00 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 535,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average of $109.20. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $400.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. B. Riley started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.33.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

