Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$151.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.06 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.18-$0.22 EPS.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. 3,017,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,919. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.62.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $64,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $397,341.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,233.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $64,578.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at $249,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Freshworks by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Freshworks by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

