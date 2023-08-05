Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRSH. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. Research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $175,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $175,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Pradeep Rathinam sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $507,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 808,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,861.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,914 shares of company stock worth $1,916,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 107,573 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 313,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 105,722 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,737,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 330,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

