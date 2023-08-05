Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.62.

FRSH opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $101,336.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $101,336.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Pradeep Rathinam sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $507,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 808,068 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,861.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,914 shares of company stock worth $1,916,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

