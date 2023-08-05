Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Raised to $25.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.62.

FRSH stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,919. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.09.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. Analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $64,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $64,578.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at $249,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,289 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,759 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $34,883,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

