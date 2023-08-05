Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Funko from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. Funko has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.39. Funko had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $251.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $1,141,776.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 313,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Funko by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 625,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 272,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

