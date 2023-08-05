Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.45 million. Funko also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Funko Stock Down 13.9 %

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.37. 2,500,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.39. Funko had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $251.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $236.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $1,141,776.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 313,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Funko by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 625,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 272,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Funko by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $2,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

