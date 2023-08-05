G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $3,757.42 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00042562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

