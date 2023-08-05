GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.96.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GAP will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -374.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,586,185.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the second quarter worth $249,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.