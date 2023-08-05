Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Garmin updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.15 EPS.

NYSE GRMN traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $106.13. 636,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,675. Garmin has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 56.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Garmin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Garmin by 378.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

