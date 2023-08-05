Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Lowered to $346.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $361.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:IT traded down $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $336.83. 575,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.04 and its 200-day moving average is $332.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $377.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 447.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,975.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,788 shares of company stock worth $7,418,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Gartner by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.