GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) is Community Bank of Raymore’s 8th Largest Position

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. GATX makes up about 3.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in GATX were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GATX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of GATX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of GATX by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. StockNews.com cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.99. 173,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.03. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $133.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.87.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

