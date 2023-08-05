Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Reaches $5.06

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 1% against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $758.61 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $5.06 or 0.00017414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.06453635 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,299,143.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

