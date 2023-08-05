Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $95.00

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 97.80 ($1.26), with a volume of 264644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.80 ($1.29).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 170 ($2.18) to GBX 155 ($1.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £261.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4,685.00, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.29, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.08.

Insider Transactions at Genel Energy

Genel Energy Company Profile

In other news, insider Tolga Bilgin purchased 630,000 shares of Genel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £756,000 ($970,599.56). Company insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

