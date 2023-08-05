Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.06.

NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 89,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,948. The stock has a market cap of $292.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Generation Bio by 63.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

