Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,594. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 207.00 and a beta of 2.15. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.