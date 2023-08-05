George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Lowered to C$181.00 at Scotiabank

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$183.00 to C$181.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.87.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

