George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Releases Earnings Results

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 2.98%.

George Weston Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 553. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.87. George Weston has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $134.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNGRF. Desjardins lowered their target price on George Weston from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

