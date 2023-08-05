Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires 956 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after buying an additional 1,327,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,037. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

