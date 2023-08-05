Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,565 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 2.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.62.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

