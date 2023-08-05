Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,503 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Masco by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 74,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Masco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masco Price Performance

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,406,701 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.38. 1,230,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,332. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.