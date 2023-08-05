Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,152 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,704,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,118,704. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.