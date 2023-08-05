Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $162,524,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $158.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,754,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,391. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $426.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

