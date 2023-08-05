Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 3.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in International Business Machines by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.