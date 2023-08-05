Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.9% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,185,645 shares in the company, valued at $38,189,766,017.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,599 shares of company stock worth $201,292,515 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

NYSE MA traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,334. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.14. The firm has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

