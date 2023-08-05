Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.30 billion-$26.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.66 billion. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-6.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 4.2 %

GILD stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. 9,062,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,997,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

