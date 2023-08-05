Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Barclays

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.03.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,758. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average is $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.