Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 8,437 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

