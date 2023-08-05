Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 22,330 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

