Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,578,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 40.7% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $170.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

