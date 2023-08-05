Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,066 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Prudential PLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 479,422 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

