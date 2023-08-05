Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 525,599 shares of company stock valued at $201,292,515. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $391.35 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.14. The stock has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.