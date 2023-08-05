Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,110 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average is $92.59.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

