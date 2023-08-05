Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.3 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $184.60 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.