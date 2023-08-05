Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,760 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $198,602,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $164,510,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.