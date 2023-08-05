Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 17,648 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,648 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3021 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

