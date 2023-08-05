Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

About ONEOK



ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.



