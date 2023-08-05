Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 8%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. 1,423,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,796,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSAT. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.79 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Globalstar Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Insider Activity

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 81.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,858,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,792.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,065,430 shares of company stock worth $4,005,683. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 391,348 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 55.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 29.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

