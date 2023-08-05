Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE GMED traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,756. Globus Medical has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

