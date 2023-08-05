GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $84.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a sector perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of GDDY traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,783,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61. GoDaddy has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 106.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,708.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,723. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,574,000 after purchasing an additional 163,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after buying an additional 85,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

