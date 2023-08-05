Golden Goose Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $259.26 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 25% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $16,582.98 and $259.26 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

