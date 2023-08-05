Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s Largest Position

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 17.1% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,496,000 after purchasing an additional 190,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $87.99 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $90.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

