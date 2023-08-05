Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,733,000 after buying an additional 7,269,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,543,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

